Politics
October 1, 2018 5:29 am

Quebec election: Papineau results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Papineau is located in the eastern part of the Outaouais region.

It comprises part of the City of Gatineau, among other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lacombe
Parti Québécois: Yves Destroismaisons
Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Iracà
Québec Solidaire: Mélanie Pilon-Gauvin

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Alexandre Iracà.

History

The riding of Papineau was created in 1922, named after Louis-Joseph Papineau, a Lower Canada politician who led an unsuccessful rebellion against the British government in 1837.

Papineau was known as the leader of the Quebec Patriotes. The Liberals have held the riding since 1981.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Papineau
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News