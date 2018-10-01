Quebec election: Papineau results

The riding of Papineau is located in the eastern part of the Outaouais region.

It comprises part of the City of Gatineau, among other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lacombe

Parti Québécois: Yves Destroismaisons

Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Iracà

Québec Solidaire: Mélanie Pilon-Gauvin

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Alexandre Iracà.

History

The riding of Papineau was created in 1922, named after Louis-Joseph Papineau, a Lower Canada politician who led an unsuccessful rebellion against the British government in 1837.

Papineau was known as the leader of the Quebec Patriotes. The Liberals have held the riding since 1981.