Quebec election: Papineau results
The riding of Papineau is located in the eastern part of the Outaouais region.
It comprises part of the City of Gatineau, among other municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lacombe
Parti Québécois: Yves Destroismaisons
Quebec Liberal Party: Alexandre Iracà
Québec Solidaire: Mélanie Pilon-Gauvin
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Alexandre Iracà.
History
The riding of Papineau was created in 1922, named after Louis-Joseph Papineau, a Lower Canada politician who led an unsuccessful rebellion against the British government in 1837.
Papineau was known as the leader of the Quebec Patriotes. The Liberals have held the riding since 1981.
