September 17, 2018 1:04 pm

Night school courses cancelled at Waterloo region high schools

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Waterloo Region District School Board announced Monday that it had cancelled all night school courses in the region for the fall.

In a statement, the board said low registration caused the cancellation.

Courses were being offered in various subjects for Grades 11 and 12 at Cameron Heights and Galt Collegiate.

Registration for second-semester courses will begin on Feb. 4, 2019.

