Quebec election: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce results

The riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is located in Montreal West. It also includes the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, located to the south of Côte-Saint-Luc Road.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nathalie Dansereau

Parti Québécois: Lucie Bélanger

Quebec Liberal Party: Kathleen Weil

Québec Solidaire: Kathleen Gudmundsson

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil.

Weil was the minister responsible for access to information and the reform of democratic institutions.

Weil also became the minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers in the newly created secretariat.

She was first elected to Nelligan in 2008 and subsequently re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

History

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce was created in 1939 under the name of Montreal-Nôtre-Dame-de-Grâce. The name was shortened in 1965.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is a predominantly anglophone riding.

It has voted Liberal since the 1960s except in 1989 to 1994 when Gordon Atkinson, a broadcaster, won the seat. Atkinson was elected under the Equality Party banner — a now defunct party that promoted the use of English on an equal footing with French.