Quebec election: Nicolet-Bécancour results
The riding of Nicolet-Bécancour is located in the Centre-de-Québec administrative region, along the Saint Lawrence River.
It includes two reserves, Odanak and Wôlinak, as well as many municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Donald Martel
Parti Québécois: Lucie Allard
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Claude Durand
Québec Solidaire: François Poisson
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Donald Martel.
He was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014.
History
From 1972 to 2011, Nicolet-Bécancour was known as Nicolet-Yamaska.
It came into being as the result of a merger between the electoral divisions of Nicolet and Yamaska.
