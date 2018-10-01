Politics
Quebec election: Nicolet-Bécancour results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

The riding of Nicolet-Bécancour is located in the Centre-de-Québec administrative region, along the Saint Lawrence River.

It includes two reserves, Odanak and Wôlinak, as well as many municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Donald Martel
Parti Québécois: Lucie Allard
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Claude Durand
Québec Solidaire: François Poisson

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Donald Martel.

He was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014.

History

From 1972 to 2011, Nicolet-Bécancour was known as Nicolet-Yamaska.

It came into being as the result of a merger between the electoral divisions of Nicolet and Yamaska.

