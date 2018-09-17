9 people facing 279 charges in drug and gun investigation, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they have arrested nine people who are facing a total of 279 charges in a drug and gun investigation.

Police said the investigation started when officers looked into one man suspected of trafficking narcotics.

They said the investigation led to the arrest of eight Toronto men and one 16-year-old boy on Friday.

Police said investigators seized firearms, drugs and cash in the course of their probe.

They said all nine suspects are facing a range of drug and firearm related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.