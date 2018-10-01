Quebec election: Montmorency results
The riding of Montmorency includes the municipality of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval and part of the Quebec City borough of Beauport.
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Simard
Parti Québécois: Alexandre Huot
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie France Trudel
Québec Solidaire: Marie-Christine Lamontagne
There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.
The riding was held by Liberal MNA Raymond Bernier, who was not seeking re-election.
Bernier was first elected to Montmorency in 2003 and held the riding intermittently until 2018.
The now defunct Action Démocratique du Québec briefly held power from 2007 to 2008.
The Coalition Avenir Québec held the seat from 2012 to 2014.
History
The riding was created in 1829 and is named after the Montmorency River.
