Politics
October 1, 2018 5:55 am

Quebec election: Montmorency results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Montmorency includes the municipality of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval and part of the Quebec City borough of Beauport.

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Simard
Parti Québécois: Alexandre Huot
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie France Trudel
Québec Solidaire: Marie-Christine Lamontagne

There was no incumbent heading into the 2018 election.

The riding was held by Liberal MNA Raymond Bernier, who was not seeking re-election.

Bernier was first elected to Montmorency in 2003 and held the riding intermittently until 2018.

The now defunct Action Démocratique du Québec briefly held power from 2007 to 2008.

The Coalition Avenir Québec held the seat from 2012 to 2014.

History

The riding was created in 1829 and is named after the Montmorency River.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Montmorency
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News