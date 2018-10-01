Quebec election: Mirabel results

The electoral division of Mirabel is located south of the administrative region of Laurentides and comprises, in particular, the Town of Mirabel, to which it owes its name.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvie D’Amours

Parti Québécois: Denise Beaudoin

Quebec Liberal Party: Camille Arsenault Brideau

Québec Solidaire: Marjolaine Goudreau

The riding of Masson was predominantly PQ since its inception, except for a brief stint with the Action Démocratique du Québec from 2007 to 2008.

The CAQ took the riding in 2014 and incumbent Sylvie D’Amours is seeking reelection.

History

The electoral division of Mirabel was formed in 2001 from parts of the divisions of Argenteuil and Deux-Montagnes.

The origin of the toponym is uncertain. It has existed since 1870 to designate a locality in the region.