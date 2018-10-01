Quebec election: Mégantic results

The electoral division of Mégantic is located in a sector east of the administrative region of Estrie.

It emerged from the electoral division of Mégantic-Compton, which existed between 1972 and 2011.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Jacques

Parti Québécois: Gloriane Blais

Quebec Liberal Party: Robert G. Roy

Québec Solidaire: Andrée Larrivée

The original riding of Mégantic was created in 1867, but abolished before the 1973 elections.

It resurfaced in 2012, where its constituents elected Liberal Ghislain Bolduc, who announced his retirement from politics this summer.

History

The toponym Mégantic refers to Lac Mégantic and derives from the Abenaki word “namakottik,” meaning “place where there are lake trout.”

It also designates the Town of Lac-Mégantic, the site of a deadly train derailment in 2013, and Mont Mégantic.