Quebec election: Masson results

The electoral division of Masson comprises the City of Mascouche, as well as part of the City of Terrebonne.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lemay

Parti Québécois: Diane Gadoury Hamelin

Quebec Liberal Party: Maryanne Beauchamp

Québec Solidaire: Stephane Durupt

The riding of Masson was predominantly PQ, except for a brief stint with the Action Démocratique du Québec from 2007 to 2008.

The CAQ took the riding in 2014 and incumbent Mathieu Lemay is seeking reelection.

History

The electoral division of Masson was introduced in 1988.

The toponym marks the importance of the Masson family from Terrebonne.

It honours Joseph Masson, who was lord of Terrebonne from 1832 to 1847, a politician, judge and important business person of Lower Canada in the nineteenth century.