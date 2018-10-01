Quebec election: Maskinongé results
The riding of Maskinongé comprises part of the City of Trois-Rivières, situated to the west of Autoroute de l’Énergie (55), as well as various other municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Allaire
Parti Québécois: Nicole Morin
Quebec Liberal Party: Marc H. Plante
Québec Solidaire: Simon Piotte
The riding, at dissolution, was held by Liberal Marc Plante, who was elected in 2014.
He is seeking re-election.
History
The electoral division of Maskinongé was created in 1853 in the Mauricie administrative region.
The name was first given to the river and then to the seigneury, the parish and finally, the municipality.
