Politics
October 1, 2018 5:35 am

Quebec election: Maskinongé results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Maskinongé comprises part of the City of Trois-Rivières, situated to the west of Autoroute de l’Énergie (55), as well as various other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Allaire
Parti Québécois: Nicole Morin
Quebec Liberal Party: Marc H. Plante
Québec Solidaire: Simon Piotte

The riding, at dissolution, was held by Liberal Marc Plante, who was elected in 2014.

He is seeking re-election.

History

The electoral division of Maskinongé was created in 1853 in the Mauricie administrative region.

The name was first given to the river and then to the seigneury, the parish and finally, the municipality.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Maskinonge
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News