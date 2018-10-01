Quebec election: Les Plaines results

Les Plaines is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.

It was carved out of the riding of Masson and comprises of parts of Terrebonne and Mirabel, as well as the Town of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Lucie Lecours

Parti Québécois: Marc-Olivier Leblanc

Quebec Liberal Party: Vincent Orellana-Pepin

Québec Solidaire: Kévin St-Jean