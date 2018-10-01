Quebec election: Les Plaines results
Les Plaines is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.
It was carved out of the riding of Masson and comprises of parts of Terrebonne and Mirabel, as well as the Town of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Lucie Lecours
Parti Québécois: Marc-Olivier Leblanc
Quebec Liberal Party: Vincent Orellana-Pepin
Québec Solidaire: Kévin St-Jean
