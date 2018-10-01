Quebec election: Louis-Hébert results

The electoral division of Louis-Hébert comprises the City of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Guilbault

Parti Québécois: Normand Beauregard

Quebec Liberal Party: Julie-Maude Perron

Québec Solidaire: Guillaume Boivin

Since its creation, the riding of Louis-Hébert had flipped between the Liberals and the PQ, until the CAQ took it in a 2017 byelection to replace Liberal Sam Hamad, a cabinet minister who quit politics after his ethical integrity was called into question.

History

The electoral division of Louis Hébert was established in 1965.

It had previously, since 1860, been called Quebec-Ouest.

The toponym commemorates an apothecary, Louis Hébert, who was the first colonial settler to practice farming in New France.

He introduced, most notably, European crops, including the apple tree.