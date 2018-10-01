Politics
October 1, 2018 5:15 am

Quebec election: Louis-Hébert results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The electoral division of Louis-Hébert comprises the City of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Guilbault
Parti Québécois: Normand Beauregard
Quebec Liberal Party: Julie-Maude Perron
Québec Solidaire: Guillaume Boivin

Since its creation, the riding of Louis-Hébert had flipped between the Liberals and the PQ, until the CAQ took it in a 2017 byelection to replace Liberal Sam Hamad, a cabinet minister who quit politics after his ethical integrity was called into question.

History

The electoral division of Louis Hébert was established in 1965.

It had previously, since 1860, been called Quebec-Ouest.

The toponym commemorates an apothecary, Louis Hébert, who was the first colonial settler to practice farming in New France.

He introduced, most notably, European crops, including the apple tree.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Louis-Hebert
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News