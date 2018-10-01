Quebec election: Lotbinière-Frontenac results

The electoral division of Lotbinière-Frontenac, created in 2011, is the result of a merger of the electoral division of Lotbinière, which existed since 1829, and of Frontenac, which was established in 1972.

It is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches administrative region.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Lecours

Parti Québécois: Yohann Beaulieu

Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre-Luc Daigle

Québec Solidaire: Normand Beaudet

Since the riding was created, it has voted for Liberal Laurent Lessard, the minister of agriculture, fisheries and food; he decided not to seek re-election, citing family reasons.

He was also the minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region, which includes Victoriaville and Drummondville.

History

One component of the toponym possibly refers to René-Louis Chartier de Lotbinière, who became lord of Lotbinière in 1672, and Henri-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière, lawyer and lord of Lotbinière from 1860 to 1908.

He served as premier of Quebec from 1878 to 1879 and Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

The second part of the toponym is in honour of Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac.

He was best known for having been the architect of French expansion in North America and the defender of New France against attacks from the Iroquois Confederacy and from the English colonies.