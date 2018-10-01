Quebec election: Lotbinière-Frontenac results
The electoral division of Lotbinière-Frontenac, created in 2011, is the result of a merger of the electoral division of Lotbinière, which existed since 1829, and of Frontenac, which was established in 1972.
It is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches administrative region.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Lecours
Parti Québécois: Yohann Beaulieu
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre-Luc Daigle
Québec Solidaire: Normand Beaudet
Since the riding was created, it has voted for Liberal Laurent Lessard, the minister of agriculture, fisheries and food; he decided not to seek re-election, citing family reasons.
He was also the minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region, which includes Victoriaville and Drummondville.
History
One component of the toponym possibly refers to René-Louis Chartier de Lotbinière, who became lord of Lotbinière in 1672, and Henri-Gustave Joly de Lotbinière, lawyer and lord of Lotbinière from 1860 to 1908.
He served as premier of Quebec from 1878 to 1879 and Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.
The second part of the toponym is in honour of Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac.
He was best known for having been the architect of French expansion in North America and the defender of New France against attacks from the Iroquois Confederacy and from the English colonies.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.