Politics
October 1, 2018 5:10 am

Quebec election: Lévis results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The electoral division of Lévis comprises part of the City of Lévis, situated in the borough of Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Est.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Paradis
Parti Québécois: Pierre-Gilles Morel
Quebec Liberal Party: Abdulkadir Abkey
Québec Solidaire: Georges Goma

CAQ MNA François Paradis was first elected to the national assembly in a 2014 byelection.

History

The electoral division of Lévis was established in 1853.

It is located on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River, on the territory of the City of Lévis.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Levis
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News