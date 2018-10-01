Quebec election: Lévis results
The electoral division of Lévis comprises part of the City of Lévis, situated in the borough of Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Est.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: François Paradis
Parti Québécois: Pierre-Gilles Morel
Quebec Liberal Party: Abdulkadir Abkey
Québec Solidaire: Georges Goma
CAQ MNA François Paradis was first elected to the national assembly in a 2014 byelection.
History
The electoral division of Lévis was established in 1853.
It is located on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River, on the territory of the City of Lévis.
