Quebec election: Lévis results

The electoral division of Lévis comprises part of the City of Lévis, situated in the borough of Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Est.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Paradis

Parti Québécois: Pierre-Gilles Morel

Quebec Liberal Party: Abdulkadir Abkey

Québec Solidaire: Georges Goma

CAQ MNA François Paradis was first elected to the national assembly in a 2014 byelection.

History

The electoral division of Lévis was established in 1853.

It is located on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River, on the territory of the City of Lévis.