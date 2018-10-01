Politics
October 1, 2018 5:12 am

Quebec election: Laviolette-Saint-Maurice results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is located in the Mauricie region. It includes Shawinigan, La Tuque, Lac-Édouard and Grandes-Piles.

It also includes the First Nations communities of Obedjiwan, Coucoucache and Wemotaci.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Louise Tardif
Parti Québécois: Jacynthe Bruneau
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Giguère
Québec Solidaire: Christine Cardin

Pierre Giguère, the incumbent, was elected for the first time in 2014 in the now-defunct Saint-Maurice riding.

History

Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is a newly-created riding for the 2018 election.

It is a fusion of the Saint-Maurice and Laviolette electoral divisions.

While Laviolette voters have tended to favour the Quebec Liberals since the early 2000s, the riding of Saint-Maurice has toggled between different parties.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Laviolette-Saint-Maurice
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News