Quebec election: Laviolette-Saint-Maurice results
Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is located in the Mauricie region. It includes Shawinigan, La Tuque, Lac-Édouard and Grandes-Piles.
It also includes the First Nations communities of Obedjiwan, Coucoucache and Wemotaci.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Louise Tardif
Parti Québécois: Jacynthe Bruneau
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Giguère
Québec Solidaire: Christine Cardin
Pierre Giguère, the incumbent, was elected for the first time in 2014 in the now-defunct Saint-Maurice riding.
History
Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is a newly-created riding for the 2018 election.
It is a fusion of the Saint-Maurice and Laviolette electoral divisions.
While Laviolette voters have tended to favour the Quebec Liberals since the early 2000s, the riding of Saint-Maurice has toggled between different parties.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.