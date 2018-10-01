Quebec election: Laviolette-Saint-Maurice results

Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is located in the Mauricie region. It includes Shawinigan, La Tuque, Lac-Édouard and Grandes-Piles.

It also includes the First Nations communities of Obedjiwan, Coucoucache and Wemotaci.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Louise Tardif

Parti Québécois: Jacynthe Bruneau

Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Giguère

Québec Solidaire: Christine Cardin

Pierre Giguère, the incumbent, was elected for the first time in 2014 in the now-defunct Saint-Maurice riding.

History

Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is a newly-created riding for the 2018 election.

It is a fusion of the Saint-Maurice and Laviolette electoral divisions.

While Laviolette voters have tended to favour the Quebec Liberals since the early 2000s, the riding of Saint-Maurice has toggled between different parties.