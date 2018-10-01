Quebec election: La Peltrie results

The riding of La Peltrie is located in the Quebec City area. It includes parts of Quebec City and the Town of l’Ancienne-Lorette.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Caire

Parti Québécois: Doni Berberi

Quebec Liberal Party: Stéphane Lacasse

Québec Solidaire: Alexandre Jobin-Lawler

The incumbent MNA heading into the 2018 election was the CAQ’s Éric Caire, who was first elected in 2007.

Caire first ran under the Action Démocratique du Québec banner, but has represented the CAQ since 2012.

The prominent CAQ MNA was recently embroiled in an ethics scandal for taking a $55,000 loan from a mayor in his riding, which he paid back.

History

The Quebec City riding of La Peltrie was created in 1981 with parts of Chauveau.

In its first election, the riding went to the PQ’s Pauline Marois, who continued on to be the first female premier of Quebec.

Throughout the years, the riding has switched between the PQ, the Liberals and the ADQ.

Its name commemorates Marie-Madeleine de Chauvigny de La Peltrie, who founded the Ursulines Convent of Quebec after her arrival in the province in 1639.