Politics
October 1, 2018 4:25 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 4:26 am

Quebec election: L’Assomption results

The riding of L’Assomption is in Quebec’s Lanaudière region and includes the following municipalities: Charlemagne, L’Assomption, L’Épiphanie and a section of Repentigny, located northwest of the Assomption River.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Legault
Parti Québécois: Sylvie Langlois Brouillette
Quebec Liberal Party: Virginie Bouchard
Québec Solidaire: Marie-Claude Brière

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault headed into the 2018 election as the incumbent and with high hopes of becoming the province’s next premier.

The CAQ has never been elected to power but consistently placed first in the polls since January — until the final stretches of the 39-day election campaign where the CAQ and Liberals were in a heated race.

The CAQ’s lead began to fizzle, due in part to Legault’s contentious position on immigration.

The CAQs immigration platform included a proposal to reduce immigration by 20 per cent and require new arrivals to pass a French and values test within three years of arriving, as a condition of staying in the province.

Legault has held the riding of L’Assomption since 2012.

History

The electoral division of L’Assomption was created in 1829 and gets its name from the former L’Assomption seigneury.

L’Assomption is notoriously unfaithful. Since its creation, the riding’s voters have elected MNAs from almost every party.

