October 1, 2018 4:20 am

Quebec election: Joliette results

Joliette is located in the Lanaudière region of Quebec.

It includes Saint-Pierre, Sainte-Mélanie, Crabtree and Joliette.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François St-Louis
Parti Québécois: Véronique Hivon
Quebec Liberal Party: Emilie Imbeault
Québec Solidaire: Judith Sicard

Véronique Hivon, the incumbent, has held the riding since she was elected in 2008 under the PQ.

She is also the PQ’s deputy minister and leader Jean-François Lisée’s running mate in the 2018 election.

History

Joliette was introduced as an electoral division in 1853.

For a long time, the riding has been treated as a PQ fortress.

In the early 2000s, however, it swung between the sovereigntist party and the Action Démocratique du Québec until Hivon jumped into politics.

