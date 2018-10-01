Quebec election: Joliette results
Joliette is located in the Lanaudière region of Quebec.
It includes Saint-Pierre, Sainte-Mélanie, Crabtree and Joliette.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: François St-Louis
Parti Québécois: Véronique Hivon
Quebec Liberal Party: Emilie Imbeault
Québec Solidaire: Judith Sicard
Véronique Hivon, the incumbent, has held the riding since she was elected in 2008 under the PQ.
She is also the PQ’s deputy minister and leader Jean-François Lisée’s running mate in the 2018 election.
History
Joliette was introduced as an electoral division in 1853.
For a long time, the riding has been treated as a PQ fortress.
In the early 2000s, however, it swung between the sovereigntist party and the Action Démocratique du Québec until Hivon jumped into politics.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.