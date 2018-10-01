Politics
October 1, 2018 4:15 am

Quebec election: Jeanne-Mance–Viger results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Jeanne-Mance–Viger encompasses the Montreal borough of Saint-Léonard.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sarah Petrari
Parti Québécois: Marie-Josée Bruneau
Quebec Liberal Party: Filomena Rotiroti
Québec Solidaire: Ismaël Seck

The incumbent heading into the 2018 elections was Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti.

Rotiroti, who has been representing the riding since 2008, won with 78.54 per cent of the vote in the 2014 elections.

She is seeking a fourth mandate.

History

Jeanne-Mance–Viger was established in 2001, after the merger of the ridings of Jeanne-Mance and Viger.

Since then, the riding had voted overwhelmingly Liberal.

Before the two ridings merged, the riding of Viger had consistently voted Liberal.

Jeanne-Mance also went to the Liberals in every election, with one exception.

In 1976, the riding went to the Parti Québécois, marking the first time the PQ was elected to government, under the leadership of René Lévesque.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Jeanne-Mance–Viger
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News