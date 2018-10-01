Quebec election: Jeanne-Mance–Viger results
The riding of Jeanne-Mance–Viger encompasses the Montreal borough of Saint-Léonard.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sarah Petrari
Parti Québécois: Marie-Josée Bruneau
Quebec Liberal Party: Filomena Rotiroti
Québec Solidaire: Ismaël Seck
The incumbent heading into the 2018 elections was Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti.
Rotiroti, who has been representing the riding since 2008, won with 78.54 per cent of the vote in the 2014 elections.
She is seeking a fourth mandate.
History
Jeanne-Mance–Viger was established in 2001, after the merger of the ridings of Jeanne-Mance and Viger.
Since then, the riding had voted overwhelmingly Liberal.
Before the two ridings merged, the riding of Viger had consistently voted Liberal.
Jeanne-Mance also went to the Liberals in every election, with one exception.
In 1976, the riding went to the Parti Québécois, marking the first time the PQ was elected to government, under the leadership of René Lévesque.
