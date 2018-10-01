Quebec election: Îles-de-la-Madeleine results

The electoral division of Îles-de-la-Madeleine comprises the municipalities of Grosse-Île and les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Yves Renaud

Parti Québécois: Joël Arseneau

Quebec Liberal Party: Maryse Lapierre

Québec Solidaire: Robert Boudreau-Welsh

Liberal incumbent Germain Chevarie will not be seeking re-election.

He was first elected in 2008, before being defeated by Jeannine Richard of the Parti Québécois in 2012.

Chevarie took the seat back in 2014.

History

Created in 1895, the electoral division of Îles-de-la-Madeleine draws its name from the archipelago of the same name, situated approximately 250 kilometres from the Gaspé coast.