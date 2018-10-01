Quebec election: Fabre results
Fabre is located on Montreal’s North Shore. It is comprised of the City of Laval.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Adriana Dudas
Parti Québécois: Odette Lavigne
Quebec Liberal Party: Monique Sauvé
Québec Solidaire: Nora Yata
Monique Sauvé, the incumbent, was first elected in December 2015 during a provincial byelection.
She replaced Liberal MNA Gilles Ouimet, who left politics for family reasons.
History
Fabre was created in 1965. It is bordered by the Mille Îles and des Prairies rivers.
While the Laval-based riding has swung between the PQ and the Quebec Liberals since it was created, it is widely regarded as a Liberal stronghold.
