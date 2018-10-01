Quebec election: Duplessis results

Duplessis is located in Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

The riding includes the cities of Sept-Îles, Schefferville and Port-Cartier.

It is also comprised of the l’Île-d’Anticosti, Blanc-Sablon and several First Nations communities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Line Cloutier

Parti Québécois: Lorraine Richard

Quebec Liberal Party: Laurence Méthot

Québec Solidaire: Martine Roux

Lorraine Richard, the incumbent, has held the riding for 15 years. The PQ MNA was first elected in 2003.

History

Duplessis was established in 1960 after the subdivision of the Saguenay riding.

The riding is named after Maurice Duplessis, who served as Quebec premier for nearly two decades.

The PQ have a tight hold on Duplessis, long considered to be a stronghold for the party.