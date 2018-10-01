Quebec election: Dubuc results
Dubuc is located in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.
It includes parts of the Jonquière, Saguenay, La Baie and Chicoutimi boroughs of the City of Saguenay.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: François Tremblay
Parti Québécois: Marie-Annick Fortin
Quebec Liberal Party: Serge Simard
Québec Solidaire: Marie Francine Bienvenue
Serge Simard, the incumbent, has served as the riding’s Liberal MNA on and off since he was first elected in 2008.
After he was ousted by the PQ in 2012, he was re-elected in 2014.
History
Dubuc has existed since 1965. While the riding has been red since Simard took office, it is traditionally more of a PQ stronghold.
