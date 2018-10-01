Quebec election: Drummond–Bois-Francs results
A A
Drummond–Bois-Francs is located in the Centre-du-Québec.
The riding includes Chesterville, Saint-Albert and Warwick, among others. It also covers part of the City of Drummondville.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sébastien Schneeberger
Parti Québécois: Diane Roy
Quebec Liberal Party: Kevin Deland
Québec Solidaire: Lannïck Dinard
Sébastien Schneeberger, the incumbent, was elected in 2012 and again in 2014.
Before he joined the CAQ, he was an Action Démocratique du Québec MNA from 2007 to 2008.
History
Drummond–Bois-Francs was established in 2011.
It was created from the Richmond and Drummond electoral divisions.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.