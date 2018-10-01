Quebec election: Drummond–Bois-Francs results

Drummond–Bois-Francs is located in the Centre-du-Québec.

The riding includes Chesterville, Saint-Albert and Warwick, among others. It also covers part of the City of Drummondville.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sébastien Schneeberger

Parti Québécois: Diane Roy

Quebec Liberal Party: Kevin Deland

Québec Solidaire: Lannïck Dinard

Sébastien Schneeberger, the incumbent, was elected in 2012 and again in 2014.

Before he joined the CAQ, he was an Action Démocratique du Québec MNA from 2007 to 2008.

History

Drummond–Bois-Francs was established in 2011.

It was created from the Richmond and Drummond electoral divisions.