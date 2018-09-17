Reconstruction begins along Duckworth Street in Barrie

The highly anticipated reconstruction work along Duckworth Street in Barrie is now underway.

According to a press release issued by the city of Barrie on Friday, reconstruction of the road will be completed in two phases.

The first phase of construction will close the portion of Duckworth Street between Napier Street to just north of Melrose Avenue. City officials say they expect the first phase to be complete by the end of November, depending on the weather.

Officials say the second phase of construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.

The second phase will rebuild the roadway from St. Vincent Street to Napier Avenue and is scheduled to be completed by July 2019, weather depending.

According to the release, the full reconstruction of Duckworth Street will cover approximately 1.5 kilometres and will include the replacement of the sanitary sewer and water main, installation of a new local storm sewer system, new sidewalk on the east side from Napier Street to Melrose Avenue, reconstruction of the road surface and more.

The city says detours will be in place for vehicle traffic, including Barrie transit route 3.

However, according to the release, pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained during construction.