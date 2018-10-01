Quebec election: Côte-du-Sud results

Côte-du-Sud is located in the Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions.

The riding is comprised of several municipalities, including Kamouraska, La Pocatière and Cap-Saint-Ignace.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Eve Proulx

Parti Québécois: Michel Forget

Quebec Liberal Party: Simon Laboissonnière

Québec Solidaire: Guillaume Dufour

Norbert Morin, the outgoing Liberal MNA, is not seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2003 in what was then called Montmagny-L’Islet.

In March 2018, he announced he was leaving politics.

History

Côte-du-Sud was established in 2011. It was created from the fusion of parts of the Montmagny-L’Islet and Kamouraska-Témiscouata ridings.

The newly-created riding has only been represented by the Liberals.