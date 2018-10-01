Quebec election: Chutes-de-la-Chaudière results

Chutes-de-la-Chaudière is located in Chaudière-Appalaches along the Saint Lawrence River.

The riding includes part of the City of Lévis.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Picard

Parti Québécois: Serge Bonin

Quebec Liberal Party: Ghyslain Vaillancourt

Québec Solidaire: Olivier Bolduc

Marc Picard, the incumbent, was first elected in 2003 under the Action Démocratique du Québec banner.

After he left the party to join the ranks of the CAQ, he was re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

History

Chutes-de-la-Chaudière was established in 1988. It includes the Lévis boroughs of the Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Est and Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Ouest.

Aside from the CAQ and the ADQ, the PQ has also represented the riding.

The Quebec Liberals have never won a seat in Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.