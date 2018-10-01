Quebec election: Chomedey results

The riding of Chomedey, north of Montreal, includes a huge section of the city of Laval. It is bordered by Highway 440 — also known as Autoroute Jean-Noël Lavoie — to the north, by Highway 15 to the east and the Rivière des Prairies to the south.

Its western boundary includes Highway 13, Notre-Dame Boulevard, Clarendon Avenue, Chemin du Souvenir, the bike path in Le Boutillier Park, Dutrisac Street and 100 Avenue.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Alice Abou-Khalil

Parti Québécois: Ouerdia Nacera Beddad

Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Ouellette

Québec Solidaire: Rabah Moulla

Guy Ouellet was the incumbent heading into the 2018 election. He has served as MNA in Chomedey since 2007.

History

The riding of Chomedey was created in 1980 from parts of the electoral divisions of Fabre and Laval. It was named after the co-founder of Montreal, Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve. It has been a Liberal riding since its creation.