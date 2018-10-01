Politics
October 1, 2018 2:58 am

Quebec election: Chomedey results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Chomedey, north of Montreal,  includes a huge section of the city of Laval. It is bordered by Highway 440 — also known as Autoroute Jean-Noël Lavoie — to the north, by Highway 15 to the east and the Rivière des Prairies to the south.

Its western boundary includes Highway 13, Notre-Dame Boulevard, Clarendon Avenue, Chemin du Souvenir, the bike path in Le Boutillier Park, Dutrisac Street and 100 Avenue.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Alice Abou-Khalil
Parti Québécois: Ouerdia Nacera Beddad
Quebec Liberal Party: Guy Ouellette
Québec Solidaire: Rabah Moulla

Guy Ouellet was the incumbent heading into the 2018 election. He has served as MNA in Chomedey since 2007.

History

The riding of Chomedey was created in 1980 from parts of the electoral divisions of Fabre and Laval. It was named after the co-founder of Montreal, Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve. It has been a Liberal riding since its creation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chomedey
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News