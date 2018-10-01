Politics
October 1, 2018 3:00 am

Quebec election: Chicoutimi results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Chicoutimi is located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

It includes the borough of Chicoutimi in the City of Saguenay.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Andrée Laforest
Parti Québécois: Mireille Jean
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Josée Morency
Québec Solidaire: Pierre Dostie

Mireille Jean, the incumbent, has represented the riding since 2016.

She won the seat in a provincial byelection after PQ MNA Stéphane Bédard announced he was stepping down and leaving politics.

History

Chicoutimi was created in 1853.

The riding is a traditional PQ bastion. The party has held the riding since the early 1970s.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chicoutimi
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News