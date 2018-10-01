Quebec election: Chicoutimi results

Chicoutimi is located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

It includes the borough of Chicoutimi in the City of Saguenay.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Andrée Laforest

Parti Québécois: Mireille Jean

Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Josée Morency

Québec Solidaire: Pierre Dostie

Mireille Jean, the incumbent, has represented the riding since 2016.

She won the seat in a provincial byelection after PQ MNA Stéphane Bédard announced he was stepping down and leaving politics.

History

Chicoutimi was created in 1853.

The riding is a traditional PQ bastion. The party has held the riding since the early 1970s.