Quebec election: Chicoutimi results
Chicoutimi is located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
It includes the borough of Chicoutimi in the City of Saguenay.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Andrée Laforest
Parti Québécois: Mireille Jean
Quebec Liberal Party: Marie-Josée Morency
Québec Solidaire: Pierre Dostie
Mireille Jean, the incumbent, has represented the riding since 2016.
She won the seat in a provincial byelection after PQ MNA Stéphane Bédard announced he was stepping down and leaving politics.
History
Chicoutimi was created in 1853.
The riding is a traditional PQ bastion. The party has held the riding since the early 1970s.
