Quebec election: Chauveau results
Chauveau is located in the Capitale-Nationale region of Quebec.
It includes Lac-Beauport, Lac-Delage and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury. The riding also comprises part of the Charlesbourg borough in Quebec City.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvain Lévesque
Parti Québécois: Jonathan Gagnon
Quebec Liberal Party: Véronyque Tremblay
Québec Solidaire: Francis Lajoie
Véronyque Tremblay, the incumbent, took office in 2015 after a provincial byelection.
She replaced CAQ MNA Gérard Deltell, who stepped down in order to pursue a career in federal politics.
She served as minister for transport under the Philippe Couillard Liberal government.
History
Chauveau was created in 1965. The PQ, the CAQ and the Quebec Liberals have all represented the riding.
