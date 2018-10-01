Politics
October 1, 2018 2:50 am

Quebec election: Chauveau results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Chauveau is located in the Capitale-Nationale region of Quebec.

It includes Lac-Beauport, Lac-Delage and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury. The riding also comprises part of the Charlesbourg borough in Quebec City.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvain Lévesque
Parti Québécois: Jonathan Gagnon
Quebec Liberal Party: Véronyque Tremblay
Québec Solidaire: Francis Lajoie

Véronyque Tremblay, the incumbent, took office in 2015 after a provincial byelection.

She replaced CAQ MNA Gérard Deltell, who stepped down in order to pursue a career in federal politics.

She served as minister for transport under the Philippe Couillard Liberal government.

History

Chauveau was created in 1965. The PQ, the CAQ and the Quebec Liberals have all represented the riding.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chauveau
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News