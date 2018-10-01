Politics
October 1, 2018 2:30 am

Quebec election: Champlain results

Champlain is located in the southeastern area of the Mauricie region, along the Saint Lawrence River.

The riding is comprised of several municipalities, including Hérouxville, Saint-Stanislas and Lac-aux-Sables. It also includes part of the City of Trois-Rivières.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia Lebel
Parti Québécois: Gaëtan Leclerc
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Michel Auger
Québec Solidaire: Steven Roy Cullen

Pierre Michel Auger, the incumbent, was first elected in 2007 under the Action Démocratique du Québec banner before crossing the floor to the Liberals.

He lost his seat was re-elected as a Quebec Liberal in 2014.

History

Champlain is one of the oldest ridings in the province. It was established in 1829.

Since the 1970s, the electoral division has mostly bounced back and forth from the Parti Québécois to the Quebec Liberals.

