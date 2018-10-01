Quebec election: Chambly results

Chambly is located in the Montérégie region.

The riding is comprised of Chambly, Carignan and Richelieu, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Roberge

Parti Québécois: Christian Picard

Quebec Liberal Party: François Villeneuve

Québec Solidaire: Francis Vigeant

Jean-François Roberge, the incumbent, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.

A former elementary school teacher, he is the party’s critic on education, higher education, research and science and youth.

History

Chambly was established in 1829. It is located in the Richelieu Valley.

Since its creation, the riding has swung between the Quebec Liberals, the PQ and the CAQ.

The now-defunct Action Démocratique du Québec has also represented Chambly.