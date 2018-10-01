Quebec election: Chambly results
Chambly is located in the Montérégie region.
The riding is comprised of Chambly, Carignan and Richelieu, among others.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Roberge
Parti Québécois: Christian Picard
Quebec Liberal Party: François Villeneuve
Québec Solidaire: Francis Vigeant
Jean-François Roberge, the incumbent, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.
A former elementary school teacher, he is the party’s critic on education, higher education, research and science and youth.
History
Chambly was established in 1829. It is located in the Richelieu Valley.
Since its creation, the riding has swung between the Quebec Liberals, the PQ and the CAQ.
The now-defunct Action Démocratique du Québec has also represented Chambly.
