Food tour showcases local chefs, serves up support for Winnipeg charities

The Prairie Grid Dinner Series is serving up local food for Winnipeg organizations in the coming weeks.

“It’s all about collaborations across the provinces. We’re pulling elements from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. We have chefs, artisans and bar tenders that travel like a band. We do pop-up restaurants from Calgary to Winnipeg,” said event organizer Dan Clapson.

Chef Mike Robins from Winnipeg’s Sous Sol says the event really speaks to the talent in our own backyard.

“We have a really great city that shows support for each other. You get to go out, see your friends and see what they are doing.”

“This kind of event is going to help build the scene and make it better. We have a lot to offer,” Robins said.

The tour will also support local charities in communities they are visiting.

“We’re donating to the Rainbow Resource Centre through the silent auction. It’s an important initiative here in Winnipeg. We believe it’s important to have a charitable component on any event that takes place,” Clapton said.

The dinners will be taking place across the prairies starting Sept. 27 and will wrap-up in Winnipeg Oct. 4 at Union Station.

“It’s the first time they allowed to have an event there. We’re really excited about that,” Clapson said.

WATCH: Prairie Grid Dinner Series talks importance of upcoming events