Politics
October 1, 2018 2:05 am

Quebec election: Borduas results

By and Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Borduas is located in the Montérégie region.

The riding includes Beloeil, McMasterville, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Otterburn Park, among other areas.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette
Parti Québécois: Cédric G.-Ducharme
Quebec Liberal Party: Martin Nichols
Québec Solidaire: Annie Desharnais

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the incumbent, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.

He narrowly defeated the PQ’s Pierre Duchesne.

History

Borduas has existed since 1992. It is a subdivision of the Iberville and Verchères ridings.

The riding was considered a PQ stronghold for 20 years until Jolin-Barrette was elected in 2014.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Borduas
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News