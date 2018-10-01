Quebec election: Borduas results

Borduas is located in the Montérégie region.

The riding includes Beloeil, McMasterville, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Otterburn Park, among other areas.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette

Parti Québécois: Cédric G.-Ducharme

Quebec Liberal Party: Martin Nichols

Québec Solidaire: Annie Desharnais

Simon Jolin-Barrette, the incumbent, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.

He narrowly defeated the PQ’s Pierre Duchesne.

History

Borduas has existed since 1992. It is a subdivision of the Iberville and Verchères ridings.

The riding was considered a PQ stronghold for 20 years until Jolin-Barrette was elected in 2014.