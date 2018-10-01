Quebec election: Borduas results
Borduas is located in the Montérégie region.
The riding includes Beloeil, McMasterville, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Otterburn Park, among other areas.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette
Parti Québécois: Cédric G.-Ducharme
Quebec Liberal Party: Martin Nichols
Québec Solidaire: Annie Desharnais
Simon Jolin-Barrette, the incumbent, took office in 2014 under the CAQ banner.
He narrowly defeated the PQ’s Pierre Duchesne.
History
Borduas has existed since 1992. It is a subdivision of the Iberville and Verchères ridings.
The riding was considered a PQ stronghold for 20 years until Jolin-Barrette was elected in 2014.
