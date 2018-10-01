Quebec election: Beauharnois results

The riding of Beauharnois is located in the southwest of the Montérégie region.

It includes Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Beauharnois and Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claude Reid

Parti Québécois: Mireille Théorêt

Quebec Liberal Party: Félix Rhéaume

Québec Solidaire: Pierre-Paul St-Onge

Guy Leclair, the outgoing Parti Québécois MNA, withdrew his candidacy just weeks before the provincial election.

The announcement came the same day he was charged with impaired driving and refusing to obey a police officer.

Leclair held the seat in Beauharnois since 2008.

History

Beauharnois was created in 1829. The electoral riding was renamed Beauharnois-Huntingdon between 1988-2001, before going back to its original moniker.

The PQ has held the riding since 1994.