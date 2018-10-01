Quebec election: Acadie results

The riding of Acadie is located at the northern tip of the Montreal. It includes parts of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Saint-Laurent boroughs.

Acadie is bordered by Saint-Laurent Boulevard to the east, O’Brien Avenue to the west, the Rivière des Prairies to the north and Highway 40 to the south.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sophie Chiasson

Parti Québécois: Farida Sam

Quebec Liberal Party: Christine St-Pierre

Québec Solidaire: Viviane Martinova-Croteau

The incumbent MNA heading into the Quebec 2018 election was Liberal Christine St-Pierre.

She has held the seat since 2007.

History

The riding of Acadie was created in 1972.

It is named after l’Acadie Boulevard, a majority artery in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, which runs through the riding.