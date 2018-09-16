Crime
Toronto police seek vehicle following hit-and-run in city’s west end Sunday

Toronto police are searching for a vehicle following a hit-and-run in the city’s west end Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Dundas St. West and Gilmour Ave. at around 1:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a boy struck by a vehicle. When paramedics arrived, they found a male child at the scene, conscious and breathing.

He was transported to hospital with serious to potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision, described as a white SUV, initially stayed on scene, but then left shortly afterwards.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

