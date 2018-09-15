Traffic
September 15, 2018 10:13 am

Saturday morning collision near High Park leaves motorcyclist dead: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News

One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near High Park early Saturday.

One man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle near High Park early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they received reports of a collision near Parkside Drive and Indian Valley Crescent at around 2:40 am Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the male motorcyclist was found without vital signs. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another woman, believed to be in her 30s, was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no update on her condition.

There is no word on charges.

Global News