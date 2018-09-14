Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing death of 63-year-old Sudbury man

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is probing the death of a 63-year-old man in Sudbury.

According to the SIU, at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sudbury police responded to a domestic situation at a home on Sunny Street in Sudbury.

The SIU says the 63-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the home.

According to the SIU, tactical officers and negotiators made attempts to speak with the man.

The SIU says just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Barrie Police Service took over the incident.

According to the SIU, at approximately 12:30 p.m., tactical officers with the Barrie police entered the home and located the man deceased.

The SIU says the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers. According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in Sudbury, the SIU says.

The SIU is urging anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.