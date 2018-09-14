Michigan high schoolers get an A+ for pop-culture ID photos

Students at a Michigan high school have won over the internet with their wacky tradition of dressing up as pop culture icons for their school identification mugshots.

For a second year in a row, seniors at North Farmington High School dressed up as well-known television, movie and meme characters for their school ID card photos.

Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR — Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018

The students at the suburban Detroit school dressed in characters like Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods, Star Wars’ Princess Leia, and Mia from The Princess Diaries. The students shared photos of their ID cards on Twitter, celebrating their (hopefully) final year of high school.

The school made viral headlines last year when it debuted the fun practice.

Here’s a look at the 2019 class.

“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

I am Moana of Motunui. You will board my boat, sail across the sea to graduation 2019! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/YfmmdHX0Em — mara (@30_sports) September 13, 2018

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

You could save hundreds on car insurance! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/WZV0bqtN5q — Sarah Chynoweth (@sarah_chynoweth) September 13, 2018

I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany’s #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B — alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada🇷🇺 (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018

And from last year:

"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/wvzzaOxTDn — Gabby Sgambati (@gabby_sgambati) September 14, 2017

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢 pic.twitter.com/Ioge8UNAcJ — Jake (@jake_selinsky) September 14, 2017

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX — Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc — Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX — Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017

"Oh! I know what genealogy is, it's when you rub a lamp and get three wishes" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/nC0NGIYd3C — mini (@miniihan) September 14, 2017

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB — Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017