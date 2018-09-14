Michigan high schoolers get an A+ for pop-culture ID photos

Students at a Michigan high school have won over the internet with their wacky tradition of dressing up as pop culture icons for their school identification mugshots.
For a second year in a row, seniors at North Farmington High School dressed up as well-known television, movie and meme characters for their school ID card photos.
The students at the suburban Detroit school dressed in characters like Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods, Star Wars’ Princess Leia, and Mia from The Princess Diaries. The students shared photos of their ID cards on Twitter, celebrating their (hopefully) final year of high school.
The school made viral headlines last year when it debuted the fun practice.
Here’s a look at the 2019 class.
And from last year:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.