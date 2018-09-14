2 men facing charges after police seize handgun, drugs in Wasaga Beach

Police have charged two men after officers seized weapons and drugs in Wasaga Beach.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m., officers arrested two men at a business on Main Street in Wasaga Beach.

Police say one of the suspects was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Wasaga Beach dating back to June 18.

According to police, officers conducted a search and located a handgun, conducted an energy weapon, cash, cocaine, crack cocaine and paraphernalia associated with trafficking.

Police say two men are now facing several charges.

Officers say 19-year-old Jalen Pitt from Brampton has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

According to police, 19-year-old Jerome Pantlitz-Solomon of Mississauga has been charged with failure to comply with recognizance, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police say both men were held pending bail hearings.