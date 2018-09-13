Government Memo says Ontario Legislature will sit for rare weekend session

A memo obtained by Global News and sent to Ontario MPP’s reveals the Legislature will sit for a rare weekend session this Saturday. The move comes amid controversy over the introduction of Bill 31, Efficient Local Government Act 2018 which invokes the notwithstanding clause to slash the size of Toronto City Council. The memo, marked “strictly confidential” states “The House will be returning on Saturday, September 15th starting at 1:00pm and will sit for part of the afternoon. The House may also have to sit on subsequent days prior to the Plowing Match.” The decision to have MPP’s return on a weekend comes on the same day Toronto City Council voted to challenge the newly amended bill in court. The memo also states “Members will need to adjust their schedules in order to be at the Legislature this weekend and for Monday. Additional communications from the Whips office will be forthcoming.”

Get daily local headlines and alerts