Man in custody after claiming to have a firearm outside a Regina school

A man is in police custody after saying he had a firearm outside a Regina school.

Police were dispatched to St. Luke School at 3:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Students had already been dismissed for the day at the K-12 school, but due to the threatening nature of the situation, school staff and administration enacted secure the building protocols. This means all exterior doors are locked and access is controlled through one entrance.

St. Luke’s dismisses students at 2:45 p.m.

When police arrived they found the man was not armed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.