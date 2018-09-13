Nova Scotia RCMP issue stunting charge after vehicle clocked at 206 km/h

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man from Bedford with stunting after clocking a vehicle at 206 km/h on Thursday — more than double the speed limit.
Police say one of their officers stopped the vehicle at 12:10 p.m., on Highway 102. The posted speed limit for the highway is 100 km/h.
The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, had his vehicle seized and his driver’s licence suspended as a result of the stunting charge.
If convicted, the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
