Crime
September 13, 2018 3:46 pm
Updated: September 13, 2018 3:47 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP issue stunting charge after vehicle clocked at 206 km/h

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with stunting after clocking a vehicle travelling at 206 km/h

File/ Global News
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man from Bedford with stunting after clocking a vehicle at 206 km/h on Thursday — more than double the speed limit.

Police say one of their officers stopped the vehicle at 12:10 p.m., on Highway 102. The posted speed limit for the highway is 100 km/h.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses following serious pedestrian/vehicle crash in Halifax

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, had his vehicle seized and his driver’s licence suspended as a result of the stunting charge.

If convicted, the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bedford
Crime
Halifax crime
Nova Scotia Highway 102
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
stunting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News