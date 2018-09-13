Canada
September 13, 2018 11:20 am

Halton police seek suspect in altercation with bus driver in Oakville

By Reporter  900 CHML
Man wanted for alleged altercation with Oakville bus driver.

Halton Police
Halton police are trying to identify a man in connection with an altercation with a bus driver in Oakville earlier this summer.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Police say shortly after 6 p.m. on July 28,  a man was attempting to steal transfer slips from an Oakville Transit bus at the Oakville South Mall Transit circle when he was interrupted by the bus driver and a passenger.

The suspect produced a knife before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as standing between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing between 155 and 175 pounds with numerous tattoos including a tattoo of a bright red pair of lips on the right side of his neck just below the ear.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect and/or the incident to contact them.

Global News