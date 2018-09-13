Halton police seek suspect in altercation with bus driver in Oakville

Halton police are trying to identify a man in connection with an altercation with a bus driver in Oakville earlier this summer.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Police say shortly after 6 p.m. on July 28, a man was attempting to steal transfer slips from an Oakville Transit bus at the Oakville South Mall Transit circle when he was interrupted by the bus driver and a passenger.

The suspect produced a knife before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as standing between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing between 155 and 175 pounds with numerous tattoos including a tattoo of a bright red pair of lips on the right side of his neck just below the ear.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect and/or the incident to contact them.