Evacuation alerts rescinded for Cool Creek, Snowy Mountain wildfires

Evacuation alerts and the state of local emergency because of the Cool Creek and Snowy Mountain wildfires have been rescinded, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced on Wednesday afternoon.

EOC Update: Sept 12, 2018 3:00pm

RESCIND of All Evacuation Alerts and State of Local Emergencies in Electoral Areas B & Ghttps://t.co/pwA1Ad9SI1 — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) September 12, 2018

For the Snowy Mountain wildfire, the evacuation alert for Electoral Area B was first issued on August 1st. That alert, now rescinded, affected the portion of Crown land within the Snowy Protected area, extending from the southern boundaries of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band to Cawston and south to the U.S. border, and west to the Chopaka 7 and 8 lands to the boundary of Electoral Area G.

For the Cool Creek wildfire, evacuation alerts were first issued on August 17th. They affected an area south of Hedley in Electoral Area G, an area southeast of Princeton in Electoral Area H, plus Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park and the Cathedral Lakes Lodge basecamp in Ewart Creek.