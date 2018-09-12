Regina voters head to polls today in provincial byelection

Voters are going to the polls today in a provincial byelection in Regina.

Six candidates are running to replace former finance minister and Saskatchewan Party member Kevin Doherty in the constituency of Regina Northeast.

Doherty resigned from cabinet last fall and quit politics in March to take a job with a consulting firm in Alberta.

He had considered a leadership run to replace former premier Brad Wall last year, but decided to back current Premier Scott Moe instead.

Gary Grewal is running under the Saskatchewan Party banner in the byelection, while Yens Pedersen is running for the Opposition NDP.

A recent poll by Mainstreet Research had the governing SaskParty and the NDP in an almost neck-and-neck race.

The Saskatchewan Party won three rural byelections this year, while the NDP took seats in Saskatoon during votes held in June and September of last year.