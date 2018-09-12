All-candidates meetings to discuss affordable housing in Northumberland County

Affordable housing issues will be the focus of several all-candidates debates in Northumberland County.

The Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee (NAHC) is hosting three sessions to invited municipal candidates to discuss housing affordability.

Debates will be held in the towns of Port Hope, Cobourg and Brighton.

“With average household incomes lower than the Ontario average, individuals and families are faced with incomes that do not meet the increased housing costs in our region,” said Kristina Nairn, co-chair of the NAHC.

“The low availability of rental units and high rental costs are putting pressure on those already faced with few options, forcing some into homelessness and others to leave the community to find better options.”

The NAHC says an average two-bedroom apartment is more than $1,300 per month in Northumberland County.

“Waitlists for subsidized housing almost doubling, are now up to nine years,” said Nairn.

The all-candidates meetings, which are open to the public are scheduled for:

Port Hope, Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace Church, 2 Centennial Dr.

Cobourg, Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 59 Ballantine St.

Brighton, Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30pm at the Brighton Fellowship Christian Reformed Church