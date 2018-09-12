School bus driver charged after 3-vehicle collision in Essa Township

A school bus driver has been charged after a three-vehicle collision in Essa Township early Wednesday morning.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers received a report of a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus along County Road 56 at the 5th Sideroad.

Police say a school bus with one passenger on board was travelling southbound on County Road 56 and was making a left turn when it was struck by a northbound pickup truck.

Officers say the pickup truck then hit a southbound vehicle.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

According to police, there was light fog at the time of the collision.

Officers say the driver of the school bus has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.