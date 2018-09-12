Police investigating after school bus allegedly sideswiped by pickup truck in Alliston

Police are investigating after a school bus was allegedly sideswiped by a pickup truck in Alliston Wednesday morning.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers received a report of a collision involving a school bus and pickup truck along Tottenham Road at Douglas Drive.

Police say the school bus was travelling northbound when a black pickup truck which was also driving northbound allegedly struck the left side of the bus.

Officers say the driver was the only occupant of the school bus at the time of the collision.

According to police, both vehicles stopped and the drivers had a brief conversation, however, the pickup truck left before officers arrived on the scene.

Police are now searching for a woman in her mid-50s, with black, shoulder-length hair and a slight build.

Officers say the pickup truck in question likely has damage to the front right side.

According to police, there was slight damage to the left side of the school bus as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).